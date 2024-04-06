Videos of controversial Nigerian singer Portable arriving at the Ikeja City Mall for Ajakaju's meet-and-greet with Eniola Ajao trends

In one of the viral clips, Portable tackled Eniola Ajao for crowning a crossdresser, Bobrisky, the best-dressed female, at the premiere of her movie

During the confrontation, the actress tried to cover Portable's mouth in a bid to stop him from talking about the best-dressed saga

Outspoken Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has recently shown again that he isn't afraid to ask tough questions.

The singer was recently at the Ikeja City Mall (ICM) for Eniola Ajao's movie, Ajakaju. He was there for the movie's meet-and-greet.

In some of the clips making the rounds on social media, Portable was seen at the meet-and-greet tackling the filmmaker for crowning Bobrisky as the best-dressed female during the premiere of Ajakaju.

He noted during a conversation with Eniola Ajao that even if it was a joke, it was wrong and disrespectful to all the women who attended her movie Ajakaju.

Portable queries Eniola Ajao if she has BBL

Another highlight of the meet-and-greet that got people talking online was the moment Portable Zazu queried Eniola Ajao if she had gone under the knife to work on her backside.

He further teased the actress that even if she has, it's not bad because she's a woman, unlike Bobrisky, a man, yet he did BBL.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Reactions trail Portable's videos from Ajakaju's meet-and-greet

Portable drops new song dissing Bobrisky

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable released a diss track dedicated to Bobrisky amidst their recent face-off.

The singer in the viral song trolled Bobrisky's derriere. He compared it to Fufu, noting that he can never be a woman as he popularly claims and would remain a man till his demise.

