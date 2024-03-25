Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has responded to controversial singer Portable on social media

Recall that Portable was one of the celebs who expressed displeasure after Bobrisky won the best-dressed female celebrity award at an event

Bobrisky went to Portable’s DM to personally address him and the leaked audio made the rounds on social media

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has clashed with singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable on social media.

Recall that Bobrisky recently made headlines after he was announced as the best-dressed female celebrity at a movie premiere. The announcement caused a lot of drama on social media and it drew a reaction from Portable.

Audio leaks as Bobrisky replies Portable. Photos: @bobrisky222, @portablebaeby

Bobrisky replies Portable

Shortly after Portable expressed his displeasure with Bobrisky’s best-dressed female celebrity award, the crossdresser took to social media to reply to the music star.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, the Mummy of Lagos heavily blasted the music star and warned him not to interfere in any matter concerning him because they are not on the same level.

See a screenshot below:

Shortly after making the post on his Instagram story, Bobrisky did not stop there. The crossdresser took things up a notch by going to Portable’s DM to address him one-on-one.

In a series of audio messages that later leaked online, Bob was heard heavily blasting Portable and also raining curses on the singer’s family.

Listen to the audio messages below:

Reactions as Bobrisky blasts Portable

Bobrisky’s leaked audio messages to Portable soon became the topic of discussion on social media. Many netizens took sides on the matter.

Read some of their comments below:

mr_hyenana:

“So wrong! You shouldn’t talk to a lady like this.. now u have brought out the man in her.”

______.fareedah:

“But Wetin concern portable for the matter.”

expert.911:

“He pain senior man o.”

Thegrillhype:

“Na men dey fight make una no put mouth.”

oniemmanueladegboyega:

“She’s speaking like those isale eko mamas.”

Oluwatobiloba_star:

“Why does he sound different????”

teeto__olayeni:

“Now, this is someone Bobrisky should never fight with. Portable will go to the lowest and it is Bobrisky that will get tired.”

mr.agugua:

“Make una go sort am inside ring . Man to man . I want see something .”

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amusa had expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

She slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

The actress claimed that it was disrespectful to all women who were at the event.

