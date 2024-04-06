Former Nigerian crossdresser James Brown recently broke his silence as he reacted to all of the issues that his senior colleague, Bobrisky, has had to endure lately

In a trending clip, James Brown noted that he had been trying not to get involved but couldn't help but feel sympathetic about Bob's recent predicament

The crossdresser-turned-actor sent a message of solidarity to Bobrisky while wishing him all the best

Famous Nigerian crossdresser and content creator James Obialor, aka James Brown, recently got people's attention online after a video of him talking about his senior colleague Bobrisky went viral.

In the video, James Brown shared how sad he was about the current predicament of his senior colleague.

James Brown recently broke his silence as he reacted to Bobrisky's issue. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

He noted that the media noise surrounding Bobrisky's current situation is too much and makes it feel cringy.

In his video on his Instagram page, Brown described Bobrisky as his ex-auntie. He noted that "she" doesn't deserve to be going through so much.

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

The outspoken former crossdresser also noted that people need to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He expressed hopes she would come out stronger and regain her full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

Legit.ng recalls reporting years ago when James Brown was arrested on allegations of being gay. At the time, it was Bobrisky who came through for him and got him released.

See James Brown's video sending a message of solidarity to Bobrisky:

Netizens react to James Brown's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed James Brown's message to Bobrisky:

@djfreshy101:

"I get video wey you Dey spray money too make I tag Efcc?"

@saintambroseanyojnr:

"Good boy u no cross boundary. U for join am learn in the hardest way don't play."

@stylesandbeads:

"Just maintain ur lane ooo before they come for u too."

@flamingos_q:

"Do you get good lawyers????? You will learn in the hard way. Dey play."

@official_loveberry:

"Nobody call you James."

@neyy_456:

"It’s the, it your boy for me , Warey don Dey change gender."

@adeiza.ar:

"She will definitely come out of it."

@shuga_bae_:

"James we don’t wanna see u get arrested too so just close mouth."

@lamelkan:

"Hello Darling Is your Boy James Brown the princess of Africaw. Boy And Princess 2 in 1 man."

@chinenye_amogu:

"Werey said “my former aunty."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng