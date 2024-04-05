Famous Nigerian crossdresser seems to have finally met his Waterloo with his latest run-in with the law.

According to a report made by Daily Trust, Bobrisky has been convicted for his crimes and will spend the next few days in jail as he awaits his sentence

A summary of the court proceeding revealed that Bobrisky pleaded guilty to all the four counts which he was charged to court with

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has been in the news a lot over the last few days since the report about his arrest went viral.

According to a report made by Daily Trust, the Nigerian crossdresser was recently charged to court and convicted for the consistent abuse of the naira notes.

Bobrisky has convicted and remanded in EFCC custody until April 9. Photo credit: @officialefcc/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky was charged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six counts of abuse of the naira and money laundering.

However, the court stroked out the fifth and seventh counts at the request of the EFCC's prosecutor, Sulaimon Sulaimon.

Bobrisky was arraigned before Justice Awogboro

While in court, the Nigerian crossdresser was asked to unveil his face, which he covered with a black hijab.

During proceedings, the crimes Bobrisky committed were read out to him, which he responded to, acknowledging that he was guilty of the allegation.

Here's an excerpt of Bobrisky's comment in court:

"Yes, I am guilty," Bob said, when the court registrar asked if he understood the charge that was read to him.

The EFCC's witness who was called to the stand was one Mr Bolaji Temitope. During interrogation, Temitope said:

“The EFCC received intelligence of individuals who are in the habit of spraying Naira during parties in Lagos. Base on this, the EFCC set out an operation team to monitor and observe the activities of individuals who are the habit of doing so. We usually visit event centres and monitor social media pages where the Naira is being abused."

Mr Temitope further shared how Bobrisky had been under supervision:

“During the exercise we came across videos on social media where the defendant was seen abusing the Naira. Our team then proceeded to view the video and burnt same on CD. Consequently, an invitation letter was forwarded to the defendant. When he honoured the invitation."

According to Daily Trust, the EFCC showed multiple times Bobrisky had been seen publicly spraying the naira notes and abusing it with video evidence:

"The defendant was shown a video where he was spraying money on Segun Johnson. He confirmed that he was the one in the video. An event at the Island circle mall was also shown to the defendant. A total of 400k was spent. The defendant was also shown another video in Aja Junction, Ikorodu and an event centre at Ikeja. He admitted spraying money in all the videos. He then offered his statement in writing."

The sitting judge on the case, Justice Awogboro gave his ruling after listening to the EFCC personel, saying:

"The defendant is convicted as charged."

In response, Bobrisky pleaded for mercy, noting that he was unaware that spraying money at parties was a crime. He also begged for a second chance, noting that he regrets his actions and would never repeat them.

Bob further averred that he was a first-time offender. Despite his pleadings, Bob was convicted and remanded in EFCC's custody while awaiting his sentence, which would be held on April 9, 2024.

