James Brown is a year older today, February 22, and he has taken to social media to celebrate with fans

The crossdresser has been counting down to his big day and shared photos which got people gushing over him

Beyond the celebration, Brown also used the opportunity to reminisce on the days of his humble beginnings

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, is finally celebrating his much anticipated birthday today, February 22.

An excited James in his usual fashion shared photos where he donned a pink shimmery outfit on Instagram.

James Brown reminisces on days of struggle as he celebrates birthday Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

It started from the day I was arrested

James used the opportunity to highlight how far he has come since the first time he trended on social media.

According to him, his tough journey to fame started from the day he was arrested which went viral.

James however thanked God for bringing him this far as he continues to flourish and grow in confidence.

"It’s my birthday, The Princess of Africa ! I am so greatful to God for all he has done … I know where I started from starting from the day I was arrested but now I am flourishing well because I believe in myself and I’m confident in me."

Proud of how far he has come in three years, James noted that he knew he would blow and become a star at the tender age of nine.

"It’s been 3 years of fame it’s not been easy but I made it and I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of the fact I’ve touched peoples lives through my foundation @jamesbrownfoundation by helping those in need. There’s soo much more of me to come, royalty moves, watch out !!"

See the post below:

In another post, James channelled the royalty in him as he dressed like a rich princess in the traditional George outfit, royal beads and stunning headpiece.

"PRINCESS ADEAZE lolo one ☝️ of IMO state is my day today."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate James Brown

ugoccie:

"Happy birthday James."

ms_dsf:

"My babyy HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOO."

iamcandybleakz:

"Happy birthday princess."

sharathings_hub:

"Hbd international princess "

monalisa.stephen:

"Happy Birthday Sis. Keep Winning."

mrlilgaga:

"Princess of the World. Happy birthday My love❤️❤️"

James Brown splurges money on designer items for birthday

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, is still enjoying his stay in London and since he's celebrating his birthday there, he decided to go on a shopping spree.

Brown revealed on his Instagram story channel that he splurged money on designer shoes, bags, clothes and other accessories specially for his big day.

A proud James spread out all his items on the bed as he proudly showed them off and even gave a sneak peek of which item would go well with the other.

Source: Legit.ng