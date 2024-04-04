Famous Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss became another topic of discussion online after he was captured praying

The 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' hitmaker was spotted in a crowd ate up in the communication he was having with his creator

However, many who came across the video had conflicting interesting takes on the trending footage

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss got many taking online over a clip of him fervently praying at a recent Christian concert he attended.

Legit.ng previously reported that the lyrical evangelist graced his hometown, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for his Homecoming Concert, themed 'The Bliss Experience.'

Moses Bliss trends after his Homecoming Concert. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

However, a video from the occasion that is circulating online has stirred both criticism and admiration from netizens.

In the video, Bliss, who is seen between his mother and wife Marie Bliss, was captured frantically praying so that he shook repeatedly while making repeated gesticulations that ignited several takes online.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Moses Bliss praying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

1670_events:

"Herrrh humans eerrrr ! everything u do, we will have something to say about it."

zommybleu:

"Lol....Marie sef don tire. Una go pray for that marriage tire."

frekyefzy:

"Too much acting for the camera."

temple_of_yahweh:

"Continue mocking someone praying, most of you don't even fear God again, he is a merciful God but still who can stand his wrath! Let people worship God the way they want to, many people have forgotten what happened to Michal when she mocked David."

_aura_emecheta_:

"That's the spirit is on fire, welld done sir."

memasterpiece2:

"If this is what a prayerful man looks like I don’t want it."

original_cindyzharold:

"Eh these people are now overdoing everything after they got married."

oyintorexx:

"He Dey do like person wey Dey dance kukere."

