A video released on a dark web page, Blind Item, has leveled some incriminating allegations against Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky

In the document, a British disc jockey, DJ Tim Westwood, was linked with Bobrisky and is suggested to be the baron the crossdresser works for

Bobrisky was also accused of being part of an international criminal organization that is involved in human trafficking, child sex, and money laundering

A document making the rounds online about Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, and British DJ Tim Westwood has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the viral documents, it was alleged that Bobrisky's LGBTQ activities in Nigeria are linked to some of the shady businesses he is involved in.

Incriminating documents linking Bobrisky to an international criminal organization headed by British DJ Tim Westwood leak online. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@timwestwood

Source: Instagram

It was also alleged that Bobrisky works in collaboration with British DJ Tim Westwood, who is currently under investigation in the UK for money laundering and human trafficking.

The viral document accused Bobrisky of being the head of the African operations run by DJ Westwood with an office in Senegal.

How Bobrisky pimps young girls and men

According to the document released by Blind Item, Bobrisky helps many Nigerian politicians run their money laundering scams through DJ Westwood's shell companies, which, in return, provide him protection.

It was also noted that some of these men organised private retreats for them to sleep with young girls and people of the same sex.

The release of incriminating documents came days after Bobrisky was arrested and charged with multiple counts of money laundering and violation of the Naira.

Watch the viral document get analysised below:

Netizens react to the revelations about Bobrisky

See how some netizens reacted when it was revealed that Bobrisky works for Tim Westwood:

@kint_jnr:

"VDM fighting for us buh nahh Nigerians don’t see it at all everything is coming out now."

@akureketical_:

"This is more reason for someone to believe VDM that someone in power is sleeping with bobrisky and he’s pimping desperate men to top guns in this country."

@Blisssonn:

"Bob don enter am, they need to get to the root of this menace, make VDM do video make everywhere scatter."

@Gozman_1:

"Their business make them release bobrisky first."

@0Chynese:

"Sadly, It’s not going to affect anyone of them, it’s just a pr for their brand."

@JoyMart14:

"He’s going to prison with all this allegations."

@Tonyjay:

"Omoh shim don finally cast."

@Chainitator:

"Vdm is winning for us."

@i_jandor:

"The matter wear cover shoe, it is about to be a very long day."

@Ayomiepat_:

"Does this mean Bobrisky's end has come?? Indeed, "Isale oro legbin."

