A Nigerian-American has taken to social media to share what he observed after seeing Bobrisky's EFCC mugshot

The crossdresser made the headlines again after he was apprehended by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The US citizen cried out that he had been deceived as he had praised Bobrisky earlier over his 'fine skin'

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian who became a US citizen, has reacted to Bobrisky's mugshot, which the EFCC released online.

Innocent said he had thought Bobrisky had nice skin until he came across the crossdresser's mugshot.

Innocent Tino cried out that he had been deceived. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Bobrisky

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Innocent lamented being deceived by the crossdress and accused him of using filters to look good.

The investment banker shared Bobrisky's mugshot and another nice picture of the crossdresser as he made his comparison. He wrote:

"Finally so na filter this person dey use shine even for video ...omo I was deceived too as I praise am yesterday say the skin fine. Chai , even me don fall mugu. Chai na wah."

People react to Innocent Tino's observation

Nancy Joshua said:

"Lolzzz e get the cameras Dey go take snap you … that your skin no go fine … Bob don spend money for he body."

Etido Eno said:

"Wait.

"Is this actually real?

"Thought it was a joke o."

Tony Watt said:

"So you still dey allow this people deceive you for social media? "

Joshua Michael said:

"I think u say u no dey do mistake abeg this guy go and sit down jare."

TolulopeSodiq Oluwasegun Taiwo said:

"I pray to God for this guy that this that happen will end with happiness.

"Amen much love for you guy."

Grace Samuel said:

"But him face still dey ok, not compared to some people Own ohhhh."

Rahmah Abisola Savage said:

"But e still fine nah. I just dey wonder if evdey sleep with makeup because this brows is on fleek."

EFCC gives update on crossdresser Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC had given an update on Bobrisky after the crossdresser failed to meet bail conditions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC apprehended the internet celeb on Wednesday, April 3rd, at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State.

Confirming his detention, a commission representative identified as Dele Oyewale revealed the reason for his arrest. He claimed that the crossdresser had been arrested for money mutilation and Naira misuse and would face charges in court soon.

Source: Legit.ng