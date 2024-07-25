Nollywood celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are back to replying to their detractors online

Just recently, Judy’s ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi made claims about the actress and the couple have now responded

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion

Nigerian celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have caused a stir for the umpteenth time over their response to haters of their union.

The couple, who are no stranger to being trolled online due to the controversies surrounding their marriage, have now fired shots at Judy’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, among other haters.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's video message to Obasi and others.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Obasi went online to call out his ex-wife while accusing her of sleeping with Yul before the end of their marriage and also keeping his two children away from him.

In a new development, Yul and Judy took to Instagram to jointly address their haters. The couple, whose love for singing has not gone unnoticed, shared a video of them singing Queen Rubby’s God Is Able track.

Not stopping there, they took to the caption of the post to throw shade. In their words:

“To all those who are wishing us evil, telling all sorts of lies against us and praying for the downfall of Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili, this video is for you.”

See their post below:

Fans react to Yul and Judy’s post

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s response to Emmanuel Obasi and other detractors drew comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

petpearlnaturale:

“Congratulations on your new wig.”

No_chioce_:

“I keep asking myself how come a lion gave birth to an hausa goat 😢😢.”

amy_akuche:

“Who gave Judy an okirika dress 😂😂😂😂😂 dat ur god should avoid me.”

uniquevirginhaiir_02:

“Why u dey do video for studio😂😂u no get house 🏠.”

pwettybeth:

“Why spend so much time to explain ursef or convince people wen nor really care is nor be conscience dey worry una! Nobody cares at the end of the day!!! Let’s see how far it takes u guys. Afterall na una kuku dey act am for movie.”

violet.jane.520:

“WOW this is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ify_hair_extension:

“The wicked runs when no one is chasing them 😢.”

ikukuego_global:

“The only happy family in Nigeria ❤️.”

flashlovetta:

“She got a new wig y’all 💃🏻💃🏻congratulations 😆😆🤣🤣🤣 comedians.”

ijaypumpin:

“Ijele don sew new gown... We no go hear word this week 🤣.”

mojess_global_glowskincare:

“This woman don lean oo.”

annifglow1:

“May edochie you really tried your best.”

tracyakpojivi:

“Both of you are frustrated mumu people.”

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

During a podcast interview, the upcoming preacher claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

In response to Yul's viral views, May's lawyer revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

