Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has spoken on his colleague in the industry, Bobrisky, being faded and gone

In a video making the rounds on social media, the socialite noted that he is now in charge because Bobrisky’s time has passed

The clip soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has once again fired shots at his senior colleague in the industry, Bobrisky.

A video just made the rounds on social media of James speaking on Bobrisky and claiming that his time has passed.

In addition to saying Bobrisky’s time has passed, James also added that he is the one in charge now.

According to James, he is the latest girl in town. He also explained that while Bobrisky is called Queen Mother, he is the Queen.

The young crossdresser who was speaking to some people asked them if they had ever seen him fighting before. According to him, he always steps out in full glory and does not mess up himself.

Taking to his Instagram story, James continued to throw shade at Bobrisky. He explained that he can’t compete with Bob because he is elderly while he is a young and vibrant girl.

Nigerians react as James Brown drags Bobrisky

Read some of the comments raised from netizens regarding James Brown’s post below:

db_naturals_:

"Shebi james you’ve started looking for trouble okwia "

_foreverwinnie_:

"Mommy of Lagos is coming for you o"

iam.borah:

"I wonder who helped him to type this cos James I know can’t type like this naww "

ms_lolarr:

"Okayyyy o Mummy of Lagos is coming for you "

__est_ther:

"Trouble go yuz day, yanga go won go wake am."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Only in Nigeria you’d see abled men dragging for queen title where there’s none."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Another series is about to come , God save ur children from online principalities and powers "

fashion_magicblog:

"See the way men are fighting for gender that is not theirs."

thedeltabeauty:

"Fight go soon start again o"

oyedunny:

"I’m not a fan of this confused lifestyle, but James can’t beat bob in 5yrs to come in this game."

Source: Legit.ng