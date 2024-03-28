Fuji star KWAM 1’s former drummer Kunle Ayanlowo has issued warnings to him in a trending video online

Ayanlowo dismiss claims made by the veteran Fuji singer about him being an illiterate who can't read or write

The former drummer also accused KWAM 1 of sleeping with a lover he (Kunle Ayanlowo), flew to Paris

The ongoing drama between veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, and his former drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, has continued to trend, with the latter issuing a warning in a new video that has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ayanlowo had taken to social media to cry out for safety after calling out his former boss; however, in the latest video, the drummer tackled KWAM 1 for referring to him as an illiterate.

KWAM 1's debunks claim he is an illiterate. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarsha

Source: Instagram

Recall that Ayanlowo first trended after he granted an interview where he spoke about his work experience with Wasiu for 32 years.

Kunle Ayanlowo warns KWAM 1

The former drummer, who was visibly angry, warned his former boss to avoid messing with him as he called different unprintable names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking in Yoruba, Ayanlowo debunked KWAM 1’s claims that he couldn’t read or write English, as he queried how he had been able to communicate with Oyinbos.

The drummer, who advised the Fuji star to change his way, also recounted how KWAM 1 allegedly slept with his woman in Paris.

Ayanlowo said he sponsored a lover with him to Paris only to find out KWAM 1 was sleeping with her. He also claimed that there was no woman the Fuji star couldn't sleep with.

The drummer said:

“That foolish Mayegun said I can’t read or write English. If it is true, how do I communicate with the white people? You better change your ways before it is too late. I sponsored my woman to travel down and be with me. You met with her in Paris and started sleeping with her. There is nothing you can’t sleep with. Don’t mess with me, This is just a warning."

Watch the video of KWAM 1’s former drummer calling him out below:

Netizens react to KWAM 1’s drummer claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

king_hajike:

"Normal Normal i hear say k1 no be better person."

dare_leecious97:

"This man no send anybody papa!! I pray them come for this man… cuz he had a lot to say fr."

g.i.t.g_:

"Na this man know waything him eyes don see ."

omotee_special:

"Baba rest. U worked for 30 something years. Na nw u knw say him bad."

toyourcee___:

"This march comes with a lot of gbas gbos package."

KWAM 1 comments on former drummer's claims

Legit.ng previously reported that KWAM 1 reacted to the claims Ayankunle, made against him.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Fuji star replied to Ayankunle, who he described as greedy, pretentious and ungrateful.

He noted that Ayanlowo loves money too much.

Source: Legit.ng