Nigerian street pop superstar Terry G took a dig at his junior colleague Portable while acknowledging his influence

The Akpako Master, as he is fondly called, claimed that the Zazu hitmaker only picked his acting part

Terry G further encouraged the Brotherhood crooner on things he needed to do to improve his musical skills

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, well known by his stage name Terry G, accused his junior colleague Portable of stealing his "character."

On the other hand, he claimed that the Zazu' singer couldn't replicate his musical style as Portable never made time to study some of the instruments he uses.

During the recent episode of "The Honest Bunch," The 'Akpako Master' as he is fondly called said:

"Portable picked the acting part of me. He didn't pick the musical part of me. Music is about the instruments. Is it only about your voice? He didn't create time to learn any instrument."

The veteran also stated that Burna Boy was the biggest Nigerian singer both in the country and internationally.

According to him, Burna is the greatest between Davido and Wizkid. He noted that the Grammy Award winner has gone International when compared to the other two.

While discussing, the singer who called out Timaya over unpaid royalty said Davido was the king of African music. He added that the 'Timeless' crooner was good at making African music.

Netizens react to Terry G’s claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@daram_ola:

"Just look at Terry G now... Man don add weight now. With all these talks now, his career might still not come back. Life Drama."

@Upendypabloo:

"Says someone that blew with proper madness and school bell."

@Quests_Ans:

"Music can be about only your voice. Your voice is the greatest instrument."

@ciitytalkshow:

"You feel you’re better than Portable music wise? I don’t think so bro."

@Taiwoofficial2:

"This podcast of a thing go reach me to one day and me self go come open my mouth waaaaaaaa."

