Popular Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G, got many netizens talking after explaining his reason for not getting married.

The music star was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast when he opened up on his marital status.

According to Terry G, marriage is not for people like him. He explained that marriage would restrict him from his female fans and also affect his music career.

Not stopping there, the Free Madness singer said getting married would lead to him living a boring life and would make him secondhand.

In his words:

“I don’t think marriage is for people like us. If I get married, it would restrict me from my female fans. The female fans are the base of the music, if you remove them, you are bored and living a boring life.

"As a man of God, once you’re married you are out of the box. In Nigeria, they say you are out of the market so automatically you’re like a second hand.”

Nigerians react as Terry G speaks on marriage

Terry G’s explanation for not getting married piqued the interest of many Nigerians, who shared their thoughts on the matter. Some asked if his career was any better than those married. Read some of their comments below:

Babanlagram:

“Adekunle Gold says HI.”

2heyayoze:

“As you never marry, where your career dey? Ppl wey don marry still dey do better pass you. Na rubbish dis one just dey talk up and down.”

Lord_cornel:

“Davido is married and still balling and trending and making much more cash thou.”

gtfestusportraits:

“Very illogical reasoning. Davido made hits before and after marriage. If your talent is solid, your fans will stick around.”

femitiayomide:

“So Davido, Adekunle, and Olamide are not doing well? Lol, man looking for unnecessary justification.”

walecurtis:

“But You No Too Dey Sing, You Can Settle Down Now.”

Twalex22:

“POINTLESS REASON. This dude still thinking like a toddler.”

Adeola_132:

“Davido don marry still on still girls still dey trip baba u no get talk.”

At_amaka:

“But Davido is still loved.”

Mpandia1:

“This one dey whine Davido??”

throwbacknaijatvv:

“Off this Guy Microphone, I no understand am again.”

chukwu_necherem_:

“Is Davido not married abi na waiting.”

