Popular Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has resurrected his beef with Davido amidst the drama between OBO and Buju BNXN

On Twitter, Dammy Krane encouraged Buju to go harder on the DMW boss while raining fresh curses on him

This drew some reactions from netizens with many of them blasting Dammy Krane for getting involved

Popular Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel has waded into the drama between Daniel Benson aka Buju BNXN and David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.

Recall that Davido and Buju BNXN became trending topics on social media after the Gwagwalada crooner fired shots at the DMW boss and talked down on his talent.

Dammy Krane speaks on Buju BNXN and Davido drama. Photos: @toyourears, @davido, @dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

Buju also claimed to have been the one who wrote the song he had with Davido after the singer deleted his post about their collaboration.

Dammy Krane wades in

Shortly after the online drama, Dammy Krane went online to take sides with Buju while joining in firing shots at Davido. The music star resurrected his beef with the DMW boss as he encouraged Buju to do more.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Dammy Krane claimed Davido cares about no one but himself and that he takes people’s songs and their glory. In his words:

“Buju is just the beginning ; these new cats know ‘Owe Owe One don’t have love for them , he just wan use them , collect their song & glory No gree for David-owe.”

See the tweet below:

See another tweet below:

Reactions as Dammy Krane blasts Davido amid Buju BNXN drama

Read what some netizens had to say about Dammy Krane’s post below:

Patrick had this to say about Dammy Krane’s time in prison:

Dave accused the music star of trying to make Twitter money:

Victor said Dammy Krane only wants Davido’s attention:

Ella cautioned Dammy Krane:

Buju BNXN continues shading Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and continued to shade the DMW boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration.

He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place. Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

Source: Legit.ng