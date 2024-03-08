Dammy Krane, in a viral post, has claimed Portable Zazu is currently more relevant than Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel better known as Dammy Krane, has caused a buzz on social media after he asserted that the Street-pop star Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu, is currently more relevant than Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Dammy Krane, who recently weighed in on the viral drama between Davido and BNXN, said Nigerian-British rapper Skepta played a role in Portable’s current relevance.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Portable and Skepta's song, Tony Montana, has hit over a million streams.

Dammy Krane wrote via his X handle:

“Atp Portable is more relevant than your fav ; Topic for another day online bara ( Let me rephrase for the unintelligent ones ) “Atp Portable is more relevant than wizkid ” God use skepta do this one again."

See his tweet below:

Dammy Krane recalls encounter with Wizkid

A netizen in reaction to Dammy Krane's tweet about Portable being more relevant than Wizkid cautioned the singer.

The netizen wrote:

"They go soon break another bottle for your head no worry... fool."

In a response, Dammy Krane claimed he would have locked up Wizkid if not for Shina Peller & Obagoal.

He wrote:

"Them no born am well , if not for Shina Peller & Obagoal, I would have locked up Wiz ; which I still can do if the need arises ,Jit threw glass cup in my section in Quilox then ranaway to hide in Shina Peller’s office & Beg me lol Wiz know say Men for enter am ; R.I.P 44."

See the exchange between Dammy Krane and a netizen below:

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

