Davido has reacted to viral rumours about him being arrested, which spread on social media by some netizens on April 1

The DMW star debunked the rumours as he revealed he was now back in Nigeria following his successful tour in Uganda and Kenya

Davido also revealed he would be taking legal action against media parties behind the viral misinformation

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke Davido has finally responded to rumours that he was arrested during his tour in East Africa on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Davido, in a statement he released via his social media handles on Tuesday, April 2, debunked the reports of him ever being arrested, adding that he has since returned to Nigeria following his successful tour in Uganda and Kenya.

Davido vows to take legal actions against those spreading rumours about his arrest. Credit: @davido

The DMW label owner, who said he has never been arrested for any crime throughout his career, revealed he would be taking legal action against those behind the rumours.

Davido's statement read in parts:

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of ‘April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation."

Recall that Davido launched a faculty at a university in Uganda.

Reactions as Davido plans to take legal actions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

gabrieloguda:

"There is no need to engage your lawyer. We will send a delegation to Nigeria with a ram and a crate of Tusker Lite to ask your family for forgiveness. Lord hear us."

ugo_himself:

"Who dey accuse you? No need to even debunk the news because we no fit believe Davido wey big pass some presidents The way things are going I might step in soo."

annieoma3:

"You did well by clarifying the issue."

