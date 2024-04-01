Controversial social media personality Verydarkman has riled up emotions once again hours after his release from DSS custody

A clip of Verydarkman sending a message to actresses Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, BlessingCEO and Daddy on his way back home has gone viral

In the trending video, Verydarkman was heard calling the names of his detractors while noting that they will all learn the hard way

Nigerian social media activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has sparked massive reactions on social media with a video of him sending a message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Yhemo Lee, and Daddy Freeze hours after his release.

The Skincare activist, who had been in custody of the Nigerian police force for over seven days, was finally released on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Hours after his release from police custody, Verydarkman shares a message that addresses all his detractors. Photo credit: @verydarkman/@tontolet/@iyabojothespian

Source: Instagram

However, it seems Verydarkman isn't ready yet to rein in the antics that got him arrested in the first place.

A video of him sending a message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Daddy Freeze and BlessingCEO while returning home after days in police custody has gone viral.

Verydarkman calls BlessingCEO an Olosho

In the viral video message, Verydarkman slammed Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, noting that they can't break his spirit no matter how hard they try.

He also sent a message to Daddy Freeze, Yhemo Lee and BlessingCEO. However, BlessingCEO's message was a special one as he called her a prostitute.

VDM further noted that all the people he called out were part of the decadence destroying young Nigerians' lives.

In his video message, Martins warned them that if they didn't stop being evil, he would ensure they all learned the hard way.

Watch the viral clip below:

Comments trail VDM's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Verydarkman's viral clip:

@flossy_miju:

"They need to arrest this guy again."

@an_na_bella11:

"They should arrest him again, he be like say he never learn hin lesson."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"I love your determination, definitely going back soon and this time e go long."

@calipsonia:

"I know this style, pretending to be stubborn but u will still learn."

@b.e.l.l.a_b.e.l.l.e:

"The people that begged on his behalf will really be regretting."

@mrcucumbber:

"If you truly believe VDM is a freedom fighter gather here."

@michaelgeorge2:

"This guy no go get sense."

@stellz_chy:

"I still don’t understand why they released this guy!"

@bezoyello.salon:

"I can’t imagine how the mighty has fallen, this video is shameful."

@iamcy_rodriguez:

"The biggest secret Nigerians has ever witnessed is about to be open... Now anything VDM says is Truth."

Source: Legit.ng