Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke buzzed the internet with the afterevents of his star-studded wedding ceremony

The Afrobeats superstar and his longtime girlfriend Chioma got married on June 25, and it was a national shutdown

In a recent update, the musician revealed what happened to all the money sprayed at him and his wife during their wedding

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, made a shocking revelation about his just-concluded wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

The musician and his longtime sweetheart tied the knot traditionally on June 25 in Harbour Point, Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido talked about the money sprayed at his wedding.

Source: Instagram

Several videos from the star-studded event saw the singer’s friends and top dignitaries decorate the dance floor with bundles of dollars.

In a recent update, Davido claimed that the bundles of hard currency he received during the occasion were different from the same amount when he got home with his wife.

In his words:

“The video of all the money wey dey spray and wetin we carry go house no dey tally.”

Davido spurs reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions from netizens below:

uriela777:

"Some people go buy new car from this wedding."

btrixmor:

"U suppose know say some people shoes get chewing gum."

maryam_bintin:

"A lot of picker turn overnight millionaire."

vaanyluv:

"People use there wedding cash out na why them dey drag to enter by all means."

golden_browwn:

"E no go ever tally, who be tally, where tally wan come from."

iam_jahbwai:

"Since baba rich man talk am na cruise, if the real baba ibeji hear this matter ehn."

manis_cuisine:

"Picker no do well, at least he/she for collect 30%, 90% was too much."

Davido caught looking at Chioma's behind

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

