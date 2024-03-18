Popular Nigerian social media caught the attention of many with a new song he was featured in

Famous Nigerian social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known by the Moniker, Verydarkman has buzzed the internet with a clip of his latest music project.

The social media sensation, who has yet to reveal his music inclination, recently teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

VDM releases sings with Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO's names.

The single titled "Don't Play" had the VDM calling out the names of some popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo, Blessing CEO.

Not stopping there, the outspoken model noted that he was scared of using their names to sing and dare any of them to take him to court.

"IF YOU HEAR YOUR NAME,send court papers,una papa. Don't play ft @dkokopee is out on all streaming platforms,the link is in my bio (na till world end we dey stop,I no send anybody papa,YOU GUYS CAN'T CANCEL ME and una no fit bring my account down)"

Legit.ng reported that after Iyabo Ojo's shocking revelation about Naira Marley giving her kids illegal substances Verydarkman, has reacted. In a viral video, the online activist called out Iyabo and shared an old clip of the moment she received a bouquet from Naira Marley. Verydarkman said he heard Iyabo wanted to sleep with the singer and insinuated that she and her daughter Priscy were dragging the singer. This was how their online feud began.

7savage_icl:

"Vawulence Vawulence Vawulence."

frekeffabian:

"Are you alright this boy! I thought you said Iyabo didn’t do anything serious just Tonto ,why are you now putting her name there."

iam_oje_official:

"Lol this one when u open comment section today he don tay when u cast skin care vendors oh."

___vonne4:

"This boy doesn’t respect his mother and sisters. He always talking down on women and insulting them. Where you think you have power, another person has more power. Be depending on Tunde and Davido."

dkokopee:

"Baba your mouth na Pis_tol , na bullet full am, Don’t play will spoil their Gen."

Source: Legit.ng