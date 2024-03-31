Controversial Nigerian social media activist, Very Dark Man, has reportedly been freed from jail

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore shared the news on social media as he thanked Nigerians

However, the news of Very Dark Man’s freedom was met with mixed feelings from people on social media

Controversial Nigerian activist, Vincent Martis Otse aka Very Dark Man has finally regained his freedom.

Recall that the public figure was arrested shortly after claiming that crossdresser Bobrisky was sleeping with politicians and top policemen. It was also gathered that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh filed a petition against him.

Sowore reveals Very Dark Man has been released from jail. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The public figure’s arrest and long detention were met with outcry from some of his supporters while others celebrated his absence.

Sowore reveals Very Dark Man has regained freedom

In a new development, after over a week in jail, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore announced that the dark man was finally free.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the politician shared a photo of the online activist and accompanied it with a message of gratitude to Nigerians who showed their support.

Sowore also thanked Deji Adeyanju for the role he played in securing VDM's release.

He wrote:

“Good news on Easter Sunday! @verydarkblackman is now free! Thanks for all your efforts to ensure oppression will not always win! #RevolutionNow. Big thanks to Barrister Adeyanju Deji and the astute legal team and advocates for a good fight.”

See his post below:

Deji Adeyanju shares photos of VDM after his release

Deji Adeyanju also took to his X page to share snaps of VDM's appearance after he finally regained his freedom.

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react as VDM reportedly gains freedom

It did not take long for Sowore’s post about VDM regaining his freedom to catch the attention of Nigerians. A number of them stormed the politician’s comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of their reactions below:

gracefoundme1:

“No oppression, you didn't see it when he was bullying a 24yrs old widow, no wonder, God knows what he is doing.”

iamisabellefranklin:

“U support someone like this. That’s defaming people. Intruding in the private life. Degrading women. Really ???”

Wuraolagold096:

“Thank God his out prison no be better place to stay. He should just mind and filter his words. God has given him a platform he should use it well. God will help us all.”

mobolanileh:

“Who oppressed who pls?”

ipreach_laughter:

“If you like go dey jam talk again.”

realucheebere:

“Great News Yes Oppression will not always win .”

Taripowei:

“Good news.”

Odunagorofilmz:

“We thank GOD.”

olagzzy_13:

“Congrats to him and his family ❤️.”

mofathiu:

“Freedom at last ✊.”

bellz_ringit:

“ thank God.”

alerothefire:

“This is great news. Thank you so much sir for all you do .”

edwinpounds862:

“I’m so happy vdm is back .”

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to VDM's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest wrote a note to popular TikToker, Verydarkman over his arrest and detention.

Taking to social media, the businessman said it was what the activist had always wanted.

He also mentioned that the police were his friend as he encouraged him to stand strong. Cubana Chiefpriest also wished him a happy stay with officers of the law.

