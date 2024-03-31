Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has been trending online after claims of him being in sexual affairs with Super Eagles' Kayode Olanrewaju's wife went viral

The Super Eagles player's wife was said to have been funding Pastor Adegboyega and his friends' opulent lifestyle

The Nigerian cleric, who is based in the UK, has since broken his silence while tagging the reports as lies and garnished tales

Pastor Tobi Adegboye of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church has finally broken his silence amid reports alleging his involvement in a sexual affair with Super Eagles player Kayode Olanrewaju's wife, Ezinne Dora Kayode.

Legit.ng reported that Ezinne had been embroiled in a scandal involving fraud, adultery, and abduction.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega says he is too busy to respond to lies.

It was reported that the footballer's wife was introduced to Pastor Tobi through an associate of media personality Daddy Freeze.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega breaks silence

Sharing old videos from him ordaining young leaders at his church, the cleric said he was too busy to listen to lies and garnished tales.

In a caption, Pastor Tobi wrote in part:

"I focus on raising young people from difficult backgrounds into greatness, that’s the news. Every other news is just desperate oldies looking to take where they have not sown."

See his post below:

In an Instastory post, Pastor Tobi wrote:

"Good morning, today is special for us. The new SPACNation family leaders are being ordained. Young leaders from twenty yrs old. You will be inspire, Too busy to listen to lies/garnished tales right now.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega post.

Nigerian netizens react to Pastor Tobi's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dragged the cleric, read the comments below:

debola_01:

"lol happy man .. remove pastor Commot from your name sha."

b4f3m1:

"P T wey dey knack anything."

bryntipster:

"Baba them don dey call you for IG OOOO… them say the deaddd body you berry him leg don come outside…. Come and reberry him before kasala burst oooo baba for the boys."

ceo_dbclothing:

"U dey knack person wife….. no be so Brotherhood agree ooono."

Pastor Tobi celebrates birthday in a club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marked his birthday in a club, sparking reactions on social media.

The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youth.

In a clip, they were seen happily rapping to a song, using their phones to record the moment.

Recall that in 2022, Pastor Tobi cancelled his birthday celebration because of the sudden passing of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi.

