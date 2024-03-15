Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson called out Zubby Michael for the umpteenth time over the drama they had on Prime TV’s Ebuka Turns Up Africa

Recall that the two Nollywood stars were at loggerheads on the reality TV show over who was the best Nigerian actor

In a new post, the Shuga series actor mentioned the new country they were headed to for the TV show as he took a jab at his senior colleague

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has refused to let go of the controversial situation he had with his senior colleague Zubby Michael.

Legit.ng reported that the two movie stars had a heated moment during the first episode of the Prime TV reality show, Ebuka Turns Up Africa, where Zubby claimed he could buy Timini and bragged about being the best Nigerian actor.

Timini Egbuson drags Zubby Michael one more time. Credit: @zubbymichael, @timini

Source: Instagram

In a recent post by the Shuga series star, he took a jab at Zubby in relation to his statement on the Prime TV show as he announced the next country they were visiting.

Sharing a picture of both of them, Timini wrote:

“Touchdown Morocco with my buyer.”

See his post below:

Drama between Timini and Zubby

Legit.ng reported that Timini clapped back at his colleague Zubby Michael, who bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him.

In an extended video from the show, Timini, who expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stated that his colleague did not know enough about him to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

Timini, who recently recounted how he ended up in the trenches as a child, further alleged that Zubby and his fellow Igbo compatriots were in the habit of flaunting borrowed cars on social media platforms.

In his words:

“What do you know about me? You don’t know sht that I am. Because you have all this your Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other cars do all those things, you think you’ve seen me finish? What do you even know about me bro?”

Zubby Michael vs Timini: Alexx Ekubo weighs in

Nollywood star Alex Ekubo reacted to Zubby Michael's bold claim about being able to buy their junior colleague, Timini Egbuson.

In response to Zubby's viral comment about Timini Egbuson on Ebuka Turns Up Africa, Ekubo playfully begged his colleague not to buy him while he was in his home.

Zubby teased that Ekubo wasn't someone he would contemplate buying as they laughed over the scenario.

Source: Legit.ng