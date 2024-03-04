A video of Timini Egbuson's response to Zubby Michael after the latter claimed he could buy him is trending online

In the video from a new reality show, Timini, who was visibly angry, stated that Zubby Michael didn't know enough about him to make such a statement

Timini further insinuated that Zubby and his Igbo compatriots flaunt borrowed cars to push their lavish lifestyle on social media

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson has clapped back at his colleague Zubby Michael, who bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zubby and Timini were caught up in a heated exchange on a video from a new reality TV show ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa' hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Timini Egbuson expresses displeasure over Zubby Michael's comment. Credit: @timini @zubbymichael

Zubby had bragged about being the biggest actor in Africa, a comment which didn't go down well with Timini.

Timini hits back at Zubby Michael

In an extended video from the show, Timini, who expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stated that his colleague did not know enough about him to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

Timini, who recently recounted how he ended up in the trenches as a child, further alleged that Zubby and his fellow Igbo compatriots were in the habit of flaunting borrowed cars for the glams on social media platforms.

In his words:

“What do you know about me? You don’t know sht that I am. Because you have all this your Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other cars do all those things, you think you’ve seen me finish? What do you even know about me bro?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Timini replies Zubby Michael

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from netizens, read them below:

cecepeters247:

"People are very ignorant. Zubby is way bigger than Timini. Let's not forget that Zubby produces his own moves and employs people and pays them. Na Timini has not reached dat level. Timini is employed."

ewahair:

"I am Yoruba o but no Igbo man will do borrow pose. I will say that again and again he will rather make his money and have his things then show off."

bishop_udi:

"Igbo connects no Dey lend cars or borrow cars, any whip you see us in, we actually own them. Why the f”ck do you think we pull up in a dope car?"

mr__temidayo:

"With Timini's expression and the way he talks, you can tell that his pained. Even tho Zubbh can’t afford him. He just feels embarrassed."

