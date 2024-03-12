Nigerian comedian Shank shared his excitement about the presence of his American colleague Kai Cenat in the country

Fans and netizens had tried to figure out who invited the US streamer to Lagos after Afrbeats star Davido came into the picture

Shank, in his recent post, made it clear that Cenat was in Nigeria strictly on his invitation and appreciated him for coming

Nigerian comedian Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank, has eventually opened up about inviting his American colleague Kai Cenat to the country.

This sprang up after the amazing nightlife adventure the Afrobeats star Davido had with the US streamer.

However, there has been confusion about who brought Cenat to the motherland between Shank and Davido.

Recall that Kai Cenat had a culturally rich reception courtesy of the social media comedian immediately after he landed in the country.

Two days after his arrival, the DMW boss, who had initially wanted to host the streamer in December, took him out on a nightlife thrill in Lagos amid other prominent entertainment figures.

Following the new development, Shank came forward to appreciate his creator for making the entire event successful through him.

He expressed optimism for a brighter future in his field with more international opportunities.

Netizens react to Shank's outpour

@heiskaptain":

"Congratulations shank super proud you, ishowspeed or Adin Ross next."

@gideonjunior_:

"Watch as other Content makers and Skit makers start envying or become Jealous of you."

@UbyBenson:

"I love the fact that you guys had massive fun irrespective of any setback, more wins Shank."

@NobleBenz:

"Shanks, I must commend your good work and zeal in making this whole thing possible, thumbs up. However I came across a video of you criticizing Cenat for giving someone $5k. Why exactly were you angry that he made someone a millionaire? Jealousy? Hope this helps."

@Timidey4you:

"This is actually massive, what you have pulled off. Welldone and thanks to Kai."

