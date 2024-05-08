Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has reacted to the video of him and his best friend reconciling their differences at an event

Yinka Quadri, in a video, stated that there would always be disagreements added that he and Ogogo have learnt to settle their differences without going public

The actor said God had been the bond behind their friendship, declaring that he and Ogogo remain friends

Yinka Quadri has broken his silence days after a video of him and Taiwo Hassan Ogogo ending what was said to be a long-time fight went viral.

Rumours claimed the fallout was why Yinka Quadri was absent from Ogogo's daughter Shaki’s wedding and naming ceremony.

Actor Yinka Quadri speaks about his friendship with Ogogo Credit: @realyinkaquadri @taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

However, the Nollywood actors reconciled their differences as they were spotted hugging each other at their junior colleague Yomi Fabiyi's party, signalling an end to their fight.

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri's reconciliation was widely applauded as many compared the best friends to musicians Wizkid and Davido, who have been dragging each other online.

Yinka Quadri speaks up

The actor, who spoke in Yoruba language, stated that people had never heard about his fight with Ogogo.

While he stressed that there might be disagreements at some points, Yinka said he and Ogogo have learnt to settle their differences maturely.

He added that God was the bond of their friendship, which no human can understand.

Watch video of Yinka Quadri speaking below:

Netizens react to Yinka Quadri's video

See some of the comments below:

