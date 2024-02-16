Popular Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson recently gave fans an insight into his upbringing and how it influenced him translating his roles on screen

The movie star opened up on how he used to live a life of luxury till his mother left his father and took him with her

Timini details how he started living in the trenches of Ojuelegba after schooling in Greensprings

Popular Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has opened up on how he went from being raised in a privileged background to living in the trenches of Ojuelegba with his mother.

The Breaded Life star, who was recently a guest on the Menisms Podcast, shared how the role he played in the movie was influenced by his real life experiences.

Nigerians react as actor Timini shares how he went from living in wealth to living in the trenches. Photos: @_timini

Source: Instagram

According to Timini, he was from a very privileged family, but everything changed when his mother left his father, and he had to go and live with her in Ojuelegba.

The film star explained how his mother came to pick him up from his primary school, Greensprings, and he was very pleased to see her, then she drove him to her house in the trenches.

He said:

“I was living the most privileged life at a point in time in primary school, then my mum left my dad. She left him and came to pick me from Greensprings school, she was like ‘I can’t leave my lastborn’, so she went to talk to the principal so I saw my mum and I was so happy. We entered the car and drove back to her house. I didn’t really care where her house was but it was Ojuelegba. When you hear trenches, that’s where I found myself and it was my reality. Her house was like one or two rooms.”

Timini went on to reveal that he lived in the trenches for nine years, which was his most formative years, and it shaped the person he became.

According to him, he only got to mingle with other cool kids in church because, at the time, they happened to attend a church with cool kids from different schools in Lagos, and they were all his friends, not knowing that he was going back to jumping buses on Monday.

In his words:

“I lived that life and it was in that life, that nine years where I went to Ojuelegba, went to a public secondary school, where I had to find a way to just survive and still be cool, shoutout to church because I was in the razzest place but I was going to one church that had all the Vivian Fowler girls and BIS boys so we were all friends. Church was where I was getting my own little dose of coolness.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Timini reveals he grew up in trenches

Timini’s disclosure about his wealth to trenches upbringing was met with a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

kenanna__:

“Of course we know you’re the coolest .”

_kodii_:

“You're the coolest mehn!”

imelda.kem_:

“Very beautiful movie. He is who he says he is.”

Source: Legit.ng