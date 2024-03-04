Alexx Ekubo recently hosted Zubby Michael at Lagos Mansion, where they both spent quality time together

While at home, the light-skinned actor brought up the viral statement Zubby made about their junior colleague on Prime Video's original reality show, 'Ebuka Turns Up Africa'

Alexx and the hyper movie star went on to re-watch the controversial episode, as they both had a humorous time with it

Nollywood star Alex Ekubo has reacted to Zubby Michael's bold claim about being able to buy their junior colleague, Timini Egbuson.

A few days ago, Zubby Michael declared he was the most prominent actor in Africa after displacing his colleague Timini's claims.

Alexx Ekubo weighs in on Zubby Michael buying Timini Egbuson

During the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, 'Ebuka Turns Up Africa', the hyperactive actor mentioned that he can buy Timini irrespective of what he represents.

Captivating footage online showed Alex Ekubo graciously welcoming his friend and colleague Zubby Michael into his mansion, where they exchanged pleasantries.

In response to Zubby Michael's viral comment about Timini Egbuson on "Ebuka Turns Up Africa," Ekubo playfully begged Michael not to buy him while he was at his home.

Zubby teased that Ekubo wasn't someone he would contemplate buying, and they laughed over the scenario.

The two friends were later seen dining on a table filled with sumptuous meals, where they watched and joked over the controversial episode from "Ebuka Turns Up Africa.".

Zubby Michael reacts to FG's move on accreditation of certificates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zubby Michael rejoiced over the decision of the federal government to stop accreditation of certificates from some higher institutions of learning in Benin Republic and Togo.

The actor noted it was a great development as he threw shades at colleagues with honorary degrees from such institutions.

