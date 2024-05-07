An old tweet shared online by Nigerian singer Davido about Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has sparked massive reactions

The tweet recently made its way back to the trend table on social media, where Davido shared some raunchy thoughts about Tonto Dikeh

He shared how Tonto Dikeh makes him feel whenever he watches her in movies, especially in love scenes

An old Twitter post shared by Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, where he spoke about Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The tweet recently emerged on social media, and it has been trending. Davido, in the viral post, shared how he feels whenever he watched Tonto Dikeh during her heydays in Nollywood.

Davido's old tweets flirting with Tonto Dikeh re-emerges online. Photo credit: @davido/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

David's tweet came as a response to Tonto Dikeh's tweet about people sliding into her DM to ask for something, but they try to play her.

"U turn me on" - Davido crushes on Tonto

In his tweet, the singer shared how Tonto Dikeh turns him on whenever he watches her movies.

He noted that he loves watching the actress, especially when she gives her signature gaze during a love scene.

Read an excerpt of Tonto Dikeh's post below:

"Babe I swear d way u look in luv scenes in movies turns me the fck on lol."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tonto Dikeh and some friends jumped on Davido's Unavailable dance challenge.

The actress was also among the first people to react when it leaked online that Davido and Chioma were expecting a twin.

See the old post here:

Reactions trail Davido's old tweet about Tonto

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@whyte3373:

"Davido and Konji 5/6."

@hon.danica:

"Awon Ashiere meji."

@floki_mohbad:

"Na anything way Wizkid like davido they always like."

@wale.wizz:

"Na wizkid first do am Davido na copycopy."

@preshurgh:

"Wizkid dated tonto back then na Wizkid was a legend and still is. Person way dey trend for the pass 15yrs na joke to yall?"

@darkgirlxena:

"I love Davido and wizkid... No cap."

@official_opizzy_x:

"Davido sha like make he dy copy Wizkid."

@z___zzzy_:

"Na here the fight start…"

@misterkmk69:

"Normally Wizkid nor be kid na small motor big engine."

@blaccbliss:

"Davido always want what wiz want lmao he wanna do twin by force."

@hut.zman:

"Na everyday 30bg dey defend Davido."

@kinglezee:

"Davido always wished he was @wizkidayo that’s why he wants to copy everything Wiz did."

@odogwu_whight:

"Wizkid chop am nor be say unto Wetin."

@shinaayomie:

"All these small boys never start using social media then . When wizkid dated tonto . Banky toasted tonto and tonto said na wizkid he want . Omo naijaloaded and linda carry the gist then . Who remember this gist???"

