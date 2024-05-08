Popular American travel vlogger Il Biro was recently one of the esteemed guests at the Kizz Daniel's concert in the UK

In the trending video making the rounds online, Il Biro was seen joining Kizz Daniel on stage during his concert at the OVO Arena

The travel vlogger has always been a massive Kizz Daniel fan, and they've had the opportunity to meet a couple of times in the past

American travel vlogger Il Biro recently trended online after clips of him attending Kizz Daniel's concert in the UK went viral.

Kizz Daniel's concert at the OVO Arena in the UK and how massive it was has been one of the biggest conversations on social media since Monday evening, April 6, 2024.

Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@birovr

Clips of Kizz Daniel's performance from the concert have been everywhere over the last 24 hours.

Il Biro was one of the esteemed guests at the concert, and he got a rare acknowledgement from Kizz Daniel when the singer invited him on stage.

Videos of Kizz Daniel & his Oyinbo fan

In a viral clip shared online by Il Biro, Kizz Daniel invited him on stage, and they did a couple of dance moves together as the singer whined down on the concert.

Il Biro has always been a massive fan of Kizz Daniel, and Legit.ng recalls reporting when the travel vlogger ran into the singer for the first time in New York months ago.

Watch the trending video of Il Biro on stage with Kizz Daniel below:

Reactions trail Biro's video at Kizz's concert

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@kizzdaniel:

"Biro my Guy."

@nickybedu:

"Whaaaa when was this why did I not come with you."

@thehotjem:

"This is amazing! Did you make it to Usher’s show. Is this in Vegas??"

@agirlnamed_esther:

"Biro I smiled hard."

@offiziell_stlaw1422:

"Biro the ENJOYMENT MINISTER OF THE WHOLE UNIVERSE."

@estheraddi:

"Mr biro with the great vibe."

@funmilizzy.o01:

"Been expecting your videos because I know you won’t missed the concert for anything. Trust you had fun."

@keni_diva:

"It was nice seeing you on stage at the @kizzdaniel show at Wembley yesterday.."

@sparkliadd:

"I honestly think you’re of African descent. You’re such an open-minded& fun-loving guy. Love you, man."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

