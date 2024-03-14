Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr has shared interesting details about her colleague and labelmate Rema

During a recent interview, the songstress was forced to open up about her relationship with the Calm Down hitmaker

However, Ayra went on to narrate the first impression she had about the Mavin superstar before they met

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has opened up about the relationship she has with her colleague Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema.

During a recent interview, the Sabi Girl crooner stated that Rema is very open with her and first listens to her unreleased tracks to gain an honest verdict from him.

Ayra Starr sheds light on relationship with Rema.

Source: Instagram

Ayra, however, further revealed that before she joined the Mavin record, she looked up to him because she couldn't believe the achievements he had acquired at his age.

She went on to appreciate Rema for being a wonderful friend and a source of inspiration.

Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

D.I.P :

“That’s a good one. I love this kind of bestie relationship”

Ell dollars :

“She has no relationship with rema please, she said rema is her brother in Christ”

Beneze :

“There will be joy in the air if Rema and Ayra tie the knot together. What a beautiful two talented guru who share themselves in common.”

