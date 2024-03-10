“He Is Oba Iweka, I Do Box Office”: Timini Doubles Down, Shares Why He’s Bigger Than Zubby Micheal
- Nollywood star Timini Egbuson recently sparked a massive conversation on social media after his comment on Ebuka's Turn Up Africa went viral
- Timini went viral for saying he is a bigger and more successful actor than his colleague, Zubby Micheal
- During a recent interview with Do2dtun while on CoolFm, Timini tried to clarify what really meant with his statement about Zubby Micheal
Renowned Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson was recently on Do2dtun's radio show on Cool FM, where he touched on his viral comment about his colleague, Zubby Micheal.
During the interview with Do2dtun, Timini tried to clarify the recent back-and-forth between him and his colleague Zubby Micheal.
Timini noted that when he said he is the most prominent actor in Africa, he didn't mean it as a dig at Zubby. Instead, he was just speaking his truth.
Timini explains why he is bigger than Zubby
However, Timini, during the interview, tried to establish why he was a bigger and more successful actor than Zubby Micheal.
He noted that when it comes to the statistics that matter, Zubby doesn't come anywhere close to him.
Timini noted that he has more box-office hits than Zubby; he also shared that he ranks higher when it comes to the people who matter in the movie industry.
Watch the viral clip below:
Netizens react to Timini's comment about Zubby
Here are some of the comments that trailed Timini's interview:
@patrickrayy:
"Funny enough I don’t even know this timini guy. To be very honest."
@chonsautos:
"You wey they act film for woman?? You started watching zubi when you where 17."
@official_dtwinz07:
"Acting cinema and Netflix movies doesn't make one a bigger actor. Destiny Etiko with all her Asabawood is bigger than many of your cinema actors. As long as Nollywood is concerned, Zubby is an A list and bigger than Timini."
@mom_imani1:
"Because of a tribe called judah??? You must be joking Timini."
@lois_juliak:
"Zubby is more popular than you give him his respect when did you start acting?"
@gbemify:
"But he's not wrong.... He's one of the biggest actors in nollywood at the moment.... He's prime and he has gotten more lead roles in big bugdet movies than zubby will dream of.."
@zuzuchinchilla:
"I’m please list 3 movies where timini has an outstanding performance, cos Tobi is not even his mate! Biggest actor in Africa ke! well maybe portable levels sha."
@rymz_kudi:
"I was thinking timini was just an IG influencer…. Never seen him in movies only in pubs and turn ups."
@fibonacci_art_n_mix:
"What Timini said is valid….zubby is also valid… Every man na king for him own lane."
@mc_akonuche:
"Sorry guys I don’t know this timini but I know Zuby."
Zubby Micheal hangs out with Davido
Legit.ng recalls reporting some years back when some photos and videos of Zubby Micheal hanging out with Davido went viral.
The movie star, in excitement, took to his Instagram page to share photos and clips from his meeting with the Afrobeats star.
The film star went on to describe Davido as the chosen one.
