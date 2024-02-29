Zubby Michael, in a new video, has declared himself as the 'biggest actor' on the African continent

The Nollywood actor made this known on a reality TV series with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Zubby Michael further claimed he was so rich he could buy his colleague Timini Egbuson, a comment which stirred a reaction from the latter

Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson were captured in a funny exchange on a reality TV show that has stirred hilarious comments on social media.

Zubby, who was in the news over his new look, in a video he shared on his page, named himself the ‘biggest actor’ in Africa.

Ebuka, Timini react as Zubby Michael names himself the biggest actor in Africa. Credit: @zubbymichael @_timini

The actor made the bold claim while speaking on media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s upcoming reality TV series titled “Ebuka Turns Up Africa."

Zubby was immediately countered by his colleague, Timini Egbuson, who swiftly argued that the former was not bigger than him.

In another clip, Zubby swiftly replied to Timini and bragged about having the financial capacity to buy him, in a remark that amused Ebuka and others on the show.

Aside from Ebuka, Timini Egbuson and Zubby Michael, other celebrities on the show include Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston.

Watch the video of Zubby Michael declaring himself as the biggest actor in Africa below:

Netizens react to Zubby Michael's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

law_gss:

"Yes i agree he can buy timini."

thianas_glam_:

"I love timini but how can he say he’s bigger than you, of course you can buy timini."

mipepple23:

"He said what he said!!! Silent Odugwu!"

judy_brown_7:

"But timini why would u say that. When Zubby start film u never finish secondary sch."

nkunation01:

"How much is Timi first."

