The Met Gala has been trending in the Nigerian social media space as South African star Tyla's out caused a stir

Tyla, who adorned a skin-tight strapless dress the colour of sand, was spotted carrying an hourglass

Nigerian netizens are, however, reading meanings to her outfit as they claim the hourglass she carried was a shade at DMW label boss Davido

A conversation about South African singer Tyla's outfit to the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6, is trending on Nigerian social media space as netizens accused her of shading Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davidoi.

Legit.ng recalls that Tyla was one of the female celebrities who stole the spotlight with her skin-tight strapless dress the colour of sand. The 22-year-old, however, caused a stir after she was spotted holding an hourglass as a “handbag” to complete the timely look.

Nigerian netizens linked Tyla's hourglass 'handbag to Davido’s ‘Timeless’ cover art as they believe it was a shade at the DMW label boss.

Recall that Tyla defeated Davido to win the 2024 Best African Music at the Grammy Awards.

Below is a picture of Tyla's outfit to Met Gala

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens, read them below:

Themahleek:

She collect Grammy for Davido hand still carry Timeless as handbag go Met Gala

Stfutimi:

"She collect Grammy still collect timeless album. Davido’s owner."

Bellsboss112:

"Davido no fit forgive this girl."

@iamshollypee:

"This girl just dey drag Davido Career like tiger Gen."

Bidal4Life:

"Omo! E kon be like say Everybody mean DAVIDO this month? E just dey collect back to back."

Bellsboss112:

"And she went ahead Holding timeless in her hands again after collecting the Grammy."

