FCT, Abuja - February 29 is a rare date that only comes around every four years, thanks to the leap year.

People born on this day are among a few people in the world who celebrate their birthday quadrennially.

This year's February 29 isn't just a leap day. It's also the birthday of Korede Bello, Dapo Okubadejo, and others. Photo credits: @LawrenceOkoroPG, @Dapo_Okubadejo

Also known as leapers or leaplings, people who were born on leap days age at the same rate as everyone else, even if they technically do not have a birth date every year.

Why leapings are special

While it may seem like just another day on the calendar, February 29th holds special significance for a select group of individuals - those born on this rare date.

Despite their infrequent birthdays, many leaplings have excelled in their various fields.

Among them, there are leaders, artists, scientists, et al.

Legit.ng highlights prominent Nigerians born on February 29.

1) Korede Bello

Bello is best known for his hit single "Godwin", a pop song.

In a 2020 interview with The Punch, the 28-year-old said about being born on February 29:

"I must confess it does make me feel special. I don’t have to feel like I’m getting older every year. It is truly special to anticipate something for four years. It teaches one a lot about patience and rewards."

Asked the most memorable birthday celebration he has ever had, Bello replied:

"All the birthdays I’ve had have been memorable because I had four years to plan for them."

2) Dapo Okubadejo

Okubadejo is the incumbent commissioner for finance of Ogun state.

Celebrating the commissioner on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, wrote across his official social media pages:

"Happy birthday to Hon. Dapo Okubadejo, the Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser in Ogun state!

"Your dedication and expertise in guiding the financial and economic policies of our state are truly commendable.

"May this special day, which only comes once every leap year, be filled with joy, love, and well-deserved recognition for all that you do. I wish you more years filled with success and happiness.

"Cheers to you on your unique birthday!"

In a similar vein, Olaolu Olabimtan, the commissioner for budget and planning in Ogun state, sent his best wishes to his colleague.

See his post below:

3) Lawrence Igbinoghene Okoro

Okoro, aka Sir Law, is a prominent supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election. Okoro is also a member of the Labour Party (LP).

The LP member clocked 36 on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Okoro was an aspirant for the Edo state governorship election 2024 -- although he pulled out early, in mid-2023.

Below are some messages from 'Obidients' on X celebrating Okoro:

Actress Kate Henshaw wrote:

"@LawrenceOkoroPG, happy happy birthday to you. May it be filled with lots of love, joy, and laughter.

"Wishing you a long life in good health."

@MissPearls said:

"Happy birthday to a dear Obidient and fellow Arsenal fan.

"May your blessings not be like Arsenal trophies.

"May the good Lord prosper and grant you all your good heart’s desires, especially a good wife.

"Enjoy your special day, @LawrenceOkoroPG."

@harrizone98 posted:

"Today is for Sir Lawrence Okoro. 200000 'gbosa' for this senior man (sic).

"Happy birthday bro. May all your heart desires be fulfilled."

