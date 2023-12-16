Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently splurged N1.7bn on a state-of-the-art house in the heart of London

The Stamina crooner shared photos of her beautiful home on Instagram and announced that she finally got her first key in the country

Popular blogger and a friend of the singer, Tundeednut, revealed Tiwa coughed out N1.7bn for her new abode

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage decided to end the year as a landlady in London and announced the good news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the singer gushed over getting her first key as a homeowner in the country.

Tiwa, who recently made Portable a happy man, showed off the interior of the house, which boasts a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

Popular Nigerian blogger Tundeednut sparked reactions online by resharing Tiwa's post, and as her friend, he revealed she spent N1.7bn to own the beautiful space.

Congratulating the singer who has a honorary PhD, Tunde captioned the post with:

"N1,700,000,000 Billion what????? I have just noticed something about these celebrities. It seems all of them have worked so hard and it’s time to start spending, cause they are spending the money HARD!!! Wow… Tiwa is rich abeg… Wetin happen?? No wahala! Don’t envy Oo! Just rejoice for others; your turn will soon come in Jesus name. Can I get an Amen? Congratulations Tiwa Savage!"

Nigerians celebrate Tiwa Savage

Read comments from netizens about Tiwa Savage's achievement below:

verydarkblackman; your:

"Mama jam jam don jam them."

chyddo:

"African highest paid female artiste. She has made her mark. She’s just as rich as the top guys."

endylight1:

"Congratulations to her, I will keep clapping for others until it will reach my turn."

_ola_of_lagos_:

"Big Congratulations mama. Win win."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Yo !!! So she is a billionaire in Naira. Respect Queen. Respect"

30bgnurse:

"Wohoooo! Congratulations to her. Beautiful and classy home. There's something about successful women, nobody will ask you what you're bringingto the table. In life just have money o!"

Tiwa Savage shows off diamond in her teeth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer took over Asake's stage for a while at his London O2 concert.

Tiwa showed up for the show in a silver/metallic short romper with a plunging neckline, metallic boots and silver accessories.

She had a moment backstage with Asake and also showed off her customised diamond teeth accessory.

