27-year-old chef Hilda Baci has been officially announced as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon for an individual

The announcement was made on the body's Twitter page, throwing Nigerians into wild jubilation

As opposed to the 100 hours she cooked for, Hilda's record time is now 93 hours and 11 minutes because of discrepancies with her resting hours

27-year-old Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has been finally confirmed as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The previous record for the longest hours a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds, held by an Indian chef, Lata London.

The amazing news was announced on the official page and website of Guinness World Records on June 13, 2023.

"After reviewing all the footage, we're delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) Watch the video to find out the official time we've awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below "

Hilda ended up with 93 hours instead of the 100 she put in because of miscalculations during her rest breaks.

"Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt."

Nigerians celebrate Hilda Baci

As expected, netizens who had been anticipating alongside Hilda, expressed joy at the amazing news.

Read comments below:

@SolomonARIKUYE2:

"Well-deserved win for Hilda who followed the due process and worked diligently to attain this height.Thanks @GWR."

@TinyAlonge:

"It has happened."

@Xperience_Snr:

"It was indeed a beautiful and inspiring achievement. I love when Nigeria is recognized globally for something really good, motivating and most especially... Something the whole COUNTRY and CITIZENS are fully in support of and proud. ✅❤️ Hopefully it last a Decade! "

@_PLICE:

"Anybody attempting to break this record within 1 year is wasting their time. It’s clearly in the GWR bio. GWR won’t even open their email. So if you see anyone raising money and claiming to want to break this record, you are witnessing an organized fraud. Congratulations Hilda!"

@meetthedynamo:

"Congratulations, Hilda for this breathtaking feat! May God bless your craft."

@Kevwekofi:

"Hilda went from hosting TV show Dine on a Budget in 2020, before winning the Jollof Face-off competition in 2021. Hilda beat Ghana’s Leslie Kumordzie to claim the victory. Now, in 2023, she is officially a Guinness World Records title holder. Congratulations, Hilda! "

Hidla Baci clears the air as Abuja restaurant threatens to take her to court

Hilda Baci told her version of the agreement and alleged breach of contract with an Abuja restaurant.

The chef revealed she was uncomfortable with the fact that the restaurant Vibebyann used her name to headline an event and still charged people N25k to show up.

Sharing receipts and proof on her phone, Hilda disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans, and even offered to cook for free.

Source: Legit.ng