Nigerian music star Davido was recently in the news after his aide Lati DMW hit at a fan for coming close to the singer

The video generated massive criticisms on social media as people expressed their displeasure

Davido's aide, Lati DMW, was said to have sent money to the individual he physically assaulted in the name of protecting the singer

The Nigerian music industry has witnessed massive growth over the years not just because of the talents, catchy beats and vibes but also because of their fanbase in and outside Nigerian jamming to their songs on and off streaming platforms.

Like customers in the business sectors, fans and supporters deserve respect from their favourites.

Davido's aide Lati dragged for hitting a fan. Credit: @lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

While the use of bodyguards and bouncers is understandable, having witnessed a case where a fan dragged Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid off a stage or a male fan unexpectedly joining Tiwa Savage during a live performance, however, there is a need for check and balance.

In February, DMW label boss David Adeleke Davido's aide Lati DWM caused an uproar on social media for physically assaulting a fan who approached the Unavailable crooner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lati's reaction in the video was met with massive displeasure from Davido's fans and non-fans.

Following the backlash, Davido's aide reportedly compensated the fan in what appears to be a move to apologise to the fans - Is this the right way to go?

Physical assault: Other artists who have been involved

Aside from the recent Davido's aide drama, other Nigerian artistes have directly or indirectly assaulted their fans.

In 2022, Kizz Daniel's bouncer sparked outrage over the treatment he meted out to an overzealous fan during the singer's concert.

Kizz's bouncer went after the fan who joined the singer on stage and threw him in the audience's direction.

In 2023, Grammy Award winner Burna Boy made headlines after he was seen kicking a fan at his concert in Lagos.

This was after he was after he kept his supporters waiting for seven hours before performing.

In 2022, talented female singer Teni was called out for allegedly ordering her bouncer to assault a fan in Asaba, Delta State.

What needs to be done

The recent trend is a wake-up call for artistes and fans in the music industry to prioritise respect for each other.

Fans should learn to seek permission before approaching celebrities, who are also humans, after all.

Nigerian singers assaulted on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music industry, like other professions, has its hazards.

Over the years, some crossed the line in the supposed show of love for celebrities.

In 2022, former Jonzing World star Ruger was assaulted by a female fan during a live performance on stage.

Source: Legit.ng