A brave student from the prestigious University of Lagos exposed a secret deal that allowed her to buy half a bag of rice for a mere 10,000 naira at the customs office in a TikTok video.

She said she was motivated by her adventurous friends, who convinced her to take the risk and join them in this incredible bargain, which sounded almost unbelievable.

In the video shared by @sisi_remi, she proudly showed off the rice she had successfully obtained, while explaining that filming at the customs office had a strict ban and that armed soldiers were constantly patrolling and looking out for any violators of this rule.

Nigerian customs begins sale of cheap rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that rice and other food commodities will be sold to the general public in Lagos and other regions of the country starting today, Friday, February 23, 2024.

The sales will be conducted at the Service's Zone 'A' Headquarters on Harvey Road in Yaba. According to Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi in a The Nation report, a 25kg bag would be sold to vulnerable Nigerians for N10,000.

Lady alerts people about location to get rice at N10k

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that after the Nigeria Customs Service announcement of the kick-off of the sales of seized food items, a baker has shared a location for interested people residing in Lagos.

Customs had earlier informed Nigerians of their plan to alleviate food scarcity via this initiative and directed interested folks to provide a valid means of identification to participate.

In a tweet on X, the baker said anyone staying around Bariga, Onike, Iwaya, Yaba and UNILAG should head to the Customs office to benefit from the initiative.

