Over the last few years, we've seen quite several Afrobeat artists perform at international sporting events; the latest to join the list is Yemi Alade

The Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, along with the Ivorian music group Magic System, gave an excellent account of themselves at the AFCON opening ceremony

Yemi Alade's outfit for the event was also a major highlight, as it stirred several conversations on social media

The growth of Afrobeats across the world over the last few years can no longer be quantified with just words.

After witnessing Davido performing at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Tiwa Savage at the coronation of King Charles and Rema's performance at the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Reactions as videos of Yemi Alade's performance at AFCON send the crowd going wild. Photo credit: @poojamedia/@yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade joins the growing list of Afrobeats artists who have performed at global events as they use their art to promote the Nigerian brand.

Like D'Banj, Like Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is the second Nigerian artist to perform at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that in 2013, ace Afrobeat performer D'Banj was the guest artist at the closing ceremony.

Netizens have been reacting to Yemi Alade's performance at the showpiece, noting that the last time an Afrobeat artist performed at the AFCON, Nigeria won the trophy.

Watch glimpses of Yemi Alade's performance at the AFCON below:

Reactions trail Yemi Alade's performance at the AFCON

See how netizens reacted to Yemi Alade's performance at the 2024 AFCON:

@Emekaigwe96:

"Yemi Alade is better than Tiwa Savage forget the bødy show."

@Shegegong:

"Nice performance from Mama Africa, but unfortunately, Nigerians don’t rate you very well."

@AADaniels3:

"God bless Nigeria. Na only bad Govt just spoil d success of this nation."

@reubenjames834:

"Good to see yemi aladee on our efik cultural attire… she’s indeed a goddess."

@PrinceRedfearn:

"This is the content my soul craves."

@HosefJoey:

"If Nigeria host AFCON, trust me they will have to settle MC olumo boys."

@Kingdom_Dinne:

"Wow ! Beautiful Africa rocks."

@OlusholaBabalo1:

"I don't know why Nigerians don't rate."

Clips of Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey Miming Asake’s Songs Trend

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about some Super Eagles players in a viral clip doing a rendition of Asake's song, Lonely At The Top.

Clips emerging from the Super Eagles camp in Ivory Coast as they gear up for the competition have garnered commendations on social media.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign tomorrow, Sunday, January 14, 2024, in a clash against Equatorial Guinea. The game is slated for 3 pm.

Source: Legit.ng