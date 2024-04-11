The Nigerian movie industry was recently thrown into a state of mourning after the news about Junior Pope's sudden death went viral

According to reports, the actor wasn't the only person who fell victim to the boat mishap that happened in the Warri Creeks

Identities of other people who were on board the boat that claimed Junior Pope's life have been revealed

Over the last 24 hours, the news about the boat mishap that took the life of fast-rising Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, has thrown the Nigerian movie industry into a state of mourning.

Pope is regarded as one of the fastest-growing actors and filmmakers from the Asaba division of the Nigerian movie industry.

Reaction as identity of other crew members who died in boat mishap that killed Junior Pope is revealed. Photo credit: @jnrpope/@ijeomadiasy/@smofilmaker

According to the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, apart from Junior Pope, three other bodies have been recovered from the river.

However, more reports have emerged revealing that three more people are still missing from the 15 lives that embarked on the journey.

Identities of other crew members still missing

According to a post shared online by movie producer Stanley Ontop, the makeup artist and the sound engineer are still missing.

He also revealed that another person was still missing, but he couldn't confirm his identity.

In his post, Stanley wrote that crew members' lives matter and should be given equal attention as Junior Pope got.

The movie producer posted the photos of the missing persons on his page.

See the photos of the missing persons below:

Here's another post revealing the full list of names on boat mishap:

Reactions as identity of mission persons revealed

See how netizens reacted to the revelation:

@iam_rhossy:

"This is too painful."

@benh_adams:

"Thats somebody sister,daughter, and probably a wife.. thats somebody son, brother it must really hurt differently knowing that much attention was given to only thr celebrity... meanwhile they were other lives on that boat."

@_ope_adebowale_:

"Please tell me okoli classic is dead."

@_ifenkili:

"God!!! May our lives not cut short in search of our daily bread. See hard working people just wasted like that."

@kinavibe:

"I travel with boat always and any boat that doesn’t have a live jacket it is a no for me."

@peacefohme01:

"As a producer, I really hope the entire production is sued! I can’t believe someone had the temerity to take an entire cast and crew into the deep without adequate security measures. Even the most safety precautions would have saved the day but nothing. Such a sad day but also a wake up call for Nollywood. We must do better."

@ruthihekaibeya:

"This are people's children ooo."

@eves_classichaircollections:

"Omoh the makeup artist father kept calling for news on her."

@the_audreys_apparel:

"This could have been avoided. Period. Then the one person that made it was taken to a shrine???? No life jackets, no divers, no CPR Why the carelessness with human lives?"

@ify_onyeka111:

"This is so painful."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she is aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng