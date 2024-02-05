Nigerian actresses Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi heated up the internet with their sudden clash

The dispute began after Laide accused Chizzy of disrespecting and harassing her during a movie set

Following that, the clash between the two ended with both hurling physical threats at each other

Nollywood actresses Chizzy Alichi and Laide Bakare have gotten off to a rocky start for the week by dragging each other online.

Laide Bakare mentioned on her Instagram page that Chizzy Alichi bullied her during a rehearsal and gave her rude replies to her questions.

Chizzy Alichi and Laide Bakare slam each other online. Credit: @chizzyalichi, @laidebakre

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Laide indicated that she would not let anyone get in her way this year and warned Chizzy to stay away from her.

She wrote, “@chizzyalichi I’m coming for you. This year, I no dey gree for anybody”.

Chizzy went on to say in her comments that she finally understands why Laide was secretly envious of her on set.

Later, Chizzy vented her frustrations with Laide on her Instagram account, saying that she had once respected Laide but now realised that she was a very stupid person.

“I used to respect this lady, @laidebakare. I didn’t know that she’s a very stupid person. Mind urself”.

In retaliation, Laide stated in Yoruba that she was coming to her colleague and that her life would be spoiled in her hands.

See her post below

Reactions trail Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi’s fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mide_loveth:

"I haven't heard Chizzy talk about anyone in this manner, that means she can't take whatever happened, she heard or saw."

nwaka_angel:

"As far as I know Chizy she's not a troublesome person, Unlike some in that industry. She respects herself and she also carrys herself very Elegantly. Check yourself well and know what you did to her."

princess_world18:

"Una dey craze for this comment section, see as I dey laugh like person wey Don Kolo una mind no go touch ground."

amatizzle_:

"Sis shey watin you sef talk for that interview make sense, the reason is, and you get daughter is that a good advice for everyone as a good woman, and everybody have much respect for you."

aprilskincareglo:

"Wetin you do am? How una take jam lol na Igbo movie she Dey do na you na Yoruba Wetin bring the fight?"

