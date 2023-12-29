Portable has made video which he posted on social media in response to Charles Okocha's call for a rematch

The singer and Okocha had slugged it out in the boxing ring and Portable won the match

Okocha later complained that the match was rigged and he asked for another chance to prove his might

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile more popularly known as Portable has responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Okocha had a boxing match which Portable won. After the match, Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.

Portable replies Charles Okocha, says he should meet Anthony Joshua for rematch. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

In response to his call, Portable also made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted of how he defeated him.

He told him to call Anthony Joshua if indeed he wants a rematch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable says Okocha should have used a ring on him

In the recording, the singer said his opponent should have used a ring to fight him since he was desperate to win the match.

He also described the way he beat Okocha by saying the number of punches that knocked the actor off his feet.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video made by Portable

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable about having a rematch. Here are some of the comments below:

@elitesshoot_o:

"I want make portable beat amm again."

@alaafin94:

"Portable."

@k3injile:

"Keep tha Win my guy."

@ojerehighstar3:

"The only difference between Charles and portable is the skin color."

@___lifeofmorgan:

"I like this guyyy, Okocha don go wear juju com fight."

@akapohenry:

"Charles Okocha no rematch for you ooo if you want a rematch nah VERYDARKMAN we go give you."

@aiye_foreign:

"Till 2025 you go dey trend."

@emperorcash1:

"4 fall you 3 drop you."

@crazydemon_96:

"Correct go and call Mike Tyson."

@maxim_realtyltd:

"Very perfect response."

Portable confronts aides ripping him of to show money

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was not happy with some of his aides who had been stealing from him

He took them to see a woman who paid for a show to make inquiry about the amount that she had paid.

The woman claimed that she paid N2.5 million to Theresa, who is Portable's aide. However, Theresa didn't deliver all the money to the singer. She only gave him N1 million out of the N2.5 million.

Source: Legit.ng