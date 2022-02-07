Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has got people guessing the reason for her fight with a colleague, Lizzy Gold on set

In a video shared by Destiny, she was seen asking Lizzy why she went back to a particular place after she took her there

While many believe the fight is a stunt, others say that the actresses must surely be fighting over a man

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently went physical with a colleague, Lizzy Gold, on the set of a movie.

The movie star shared a video where she was seen confronting her colleague about going somewhere behind her back.

Without letting Lizzy explain, Destiny went physical on her and it became a full-blown fight as other people on set jumped between them to prevent further drama.

In the caption, Destiny called out Lizzy for being ungrateful and evil.

"Some people are so ungrateful @lizzygoldofficial u are a chameleon. u are just a devil I am coming for you."

Lizzy also took to her Instagram story channel with a post that stated that she is done making friends.

Another version of the fight was also spotted online.

Nigerians react

iamfavourchidera:

"Na man go cause this wahala..... "

sparks_gbedu:

"Anything to stay relevant right?"

edward_richy__:

"Na movie Abi na fight?"

marioblaq_:

"Another public stunt."

temmiey_:

"So going live to show everybody you’re fighting your colleague is the best thing to do? abi it’s part of the movie ni?"

sassy_bankys:

"Fake love and hate full this there industry."

sandydayz_iz:

"Shey they were both doing TikTok yesterday. Which kind publicity stunt be this. We should come and watch fight on live video?"

