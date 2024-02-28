Terry G has recalled his experience in the music industry while calling out Timaya over alleged unpaid royalties

The Akpako Master, in a recent outburst, suggested he would soon go public to share the unpleasant side of the industry

Terry G also issued advice to producers to take a cue from him, claiming he was 'used and dumped'

Another drama episode may be loading in the Nigerian music industry between veterans Oche Gabriel Amanyi, aka Terry G, and Inetimi Timaya Odon, aka Timaya, as the recent exchange between Eedris Abdulkareem and some colleagues dies down.

Terry G, who recently announced his retirement as a musician, in a recent outburst, publicly called out Timaya for alleged unpaid royalties.

Terry G set to make an appearance on a podcast. Credit: @iamterryg @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The street singer, also known as “Akpako Master”, refused to mince words as he expressed disgust at Timaya's action.

Terry G hints at appearing on a podcast

Terry G disclosed he has been thinking about going public with the issue, especially after listening to podcasts where some colleagues spoke about not being paid their royalties.

The singer also sent a message to Timaya and other musicians he worked with to pay him his 50% producer publishing royalties.

Some of the songs Timaya and Terry G have worked on include Lai Lia, released in 2014, Malonogede, released in 2012, Brukutu, 2011, among others.

Aside from Timaya, Terry G has worked with Wizkid, Skiibii and even fellow street pop singer Portable Zazu.

Speaking on how some colleagues took advantage of him and abandoned him, the veteran singer and producer urged other producers to learn from him.

Terry G wrote

“Looking at all the podcasts and disclosure artists speaking up, the day I go talk on my own, the table will be used for firewood. If you know I produced this song for you,

“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and others. But all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”

See Terry G's post below:

What ruined Terry G's music career

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Terry G addressed his fans about the situations that ruined his career.

The 'Free Madness' hitmaker accused his previous management of overbooking him for several shows without his knowledge.

He said that he was the victim of unethical tactics by his prior management, which led to misleading narratives about him.

