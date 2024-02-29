Video As Portable Knocks-Out Kizz Daniel’s Bodyguard in a Boxing Match: “Which Kin Playing Be This?”
- Nigerian singer Portable gave netizens a new topic to deliberate on as he won Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard during a boxing fight
- The Zazu singer left many shocked with the means he used to defeat the heavily-bodied young man
- A video of the boxing event showed the moment the indigenous singer was declared the winner of the match
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, knocked out his colleague Kizz Daniels’ bodyguard, Kelvin Atobiloye, aka Kelvin Power, during a boxing match.
The singer, who earlier defeated Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a similar battle, put his fighting skills to another good use.
A video making the rounds online saw the Zazu hitmaker lift up Kelvin Power during a recent ring match and drop him on the floor.
Following that, the street artist was declared the winner, and spectators cheered him on for his victory.
See the video below
Reactions trail Potable’s victory
Netizens were shocked to see that the singer won a fight over someone heavier than him.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
theofficialbosss:
"Make una just dey play."
kelzempire007:
"I's the way he ran out of the ring."
i_am_zebb:
"I think it’s time to leave this SM for people who think we are here to always watch film tricks."
mysticalrose02:
"What type of playin is this?"
@Big_Aby:
"No be to huge, you sabi fight?"
litomadeit:
"Rubbish Una look us like mumu Abi."
xtraodinare:
"lori iro lamba of the century."
mrjibe7:
"All nah stage, make una dey play. Country hard small make we act like say nah real."
Portable meets Kanayo O Kanayo
The street pop act could not contain his excitement on meeting Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo.
Legit.ng previously reported that the two celebs teased their fans with a playful encounter over the internet.
Apparently, this happened to be the first official meeting of the two stars, as the Zeh singer was ecstatic to see the actor. The video saw Portable adorned in a boxer outfit while displaying his high spirit around KOK and actor Bolanle Ninalowo, who was also in the picture.
