Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now called out Nollywood star, Charles Okocha

In a heated video on social media, the Zazu Zeh crooner accused the actor of ripping him of N20 million

The video caused a huge stir on social media with many netizens wondering why Portable is always accusing others of owing him

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi aka Portable, has called out Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha.

Only a few weeks after Portable and Charles Okocha were seen chilling with each other. The Zazu Zeh crooner accused the film star of owing him.

Nigerians react as Portable accuses Charles Okocha of ripping him. Photos: @portablebaeby, @charles_okocha

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video where he claimed Charles Okocha was paid N40 million for an endorsement deal that belonged to both of them. According to him, the actor kept the whole sum instead of giving him his own half.

Not stopping there, Portable vowed to deal with Charles Okocha aka Phenomenal, anywhere he sees him. He also called on fans to be aware that the Nollywood star ripped him.

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable accuses Charles Okocha of stealing his N20m

Portable’s heated video where he called out Charles Okocha caught the attention of many Nigerians who shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Donlamzy_official:

“Na only God never rip portable before .”

matinga_btc:

“You no Dey do pick up but na everytime dem Dey rip you.”

_bantywire:

“Shay na Picker him be na everytime them they reap weray.”

omoade26_:

“Na dami krane ripping story I Dey wait for lol.”

eazii_dee:

“Person wey oladips suppose con meet for PR.”

rich____kinging:

“Na everybody dey rip you.”

dia_ufuoma:

“Philomenal ole.”

Portable returns to Nigeria from a foreign trip

According to a previous report from Legit.ng, Portable had come back to Nigeria after he finished his European tour.

A video of the singer was sighted when he arrived at the airport, and people came to greet him and hailed in excitement.

From his countenance, he was moved and stunned by the nature of the reception he was give He also gushed over himself as he returned to his home.

Source: Legit.ng