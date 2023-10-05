Zubby Michael and 042 Prince are trending online over a video of the two fighting on a movie set

In a clip, Zubby and Prince were seen acting their lines before it escalated into a fight, with crew members stepping in to separate them

The video has stirred reactions on social media, as many believed it was scripted

Nollywood actors Zubby Michael and Ogbu Johnson, also known as 042 Prince, linked up on a new movie production, which came with an unexpected drama.

Zubby and Prince, who co-acted a scene on the movie set, were seen acting their roles before it escalated to a severe fight.

Video of Zubby Micheal and 042 Prince on a movie set. Credit: @zubbymichael @042princejay

Source: Instagram

In the video, Zubby was seen slapping Prince repeatedly, who in turn fought back.

The fight was so intense that some of the crew members at the movie location had to quickly step in to separate the duo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Zubby Micheal and 042 Prince fight on set

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

KingGif73483822:

"Acting gone wrong Omo that slap lor far."

sammie_boi51:

"Zuby Michael just dey light hin face."

ajayiyout:

"Na shoot them deh shoot na If na real that one weh carry camera go stop. The one weh deh shout help sef go try separate them."

iamyourpaddy:

"Make them try pull one person teeth, they shouldn’t waste that figh o."

thefallyiknow:

"The guy separating is a princess."

Timi_lehin0:

"So zuby no fit fight na just nought he get."

jacob_jyaz:

"Were d rest I dan Dey enjoy am chai were part 2."

olawale_in:

"That guy shouting “help o” suppose collect one slap."

itzmarveltom:

"The kind confidence wey Zuby Micheal get ehn, despite the fact say e dey obvious say the other guy go beat am."

Zubby Michael lifts Ebube Obio like a child

Zubby Michael stirred funny comments over his acting with actress Ebube Obi.

In the video from a movie set, Zubby was seen lifting Ebube like a child as he placed on a motorcycle.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Lol.see as u jack her like 10 years old pikin. E no good o."

Source: Legit.ng