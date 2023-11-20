Ace Nigerian actor Charles Okocha has finally gone online to address the recent allegations levelled against him by singer Portable

Charles Okocha, in a video posted on his page, shared details of his dealings with the controversial Streetpop artist

After debunking Portable's allegations, Okocha went ahead to lay heavy curses on the controversial singer for trying to destroy his brand

Veteran Nollywood actor and content creator Charles Okocha was recently in the news after a video of controversial Streetpop artist Portable calling him out went viral.

Portable, in the video, accused Charles Okocha of reaping him. He noted that he did a job for the content creator and never got paid for it despite Charles making so much money off the deal.

Ace content creator Charles Okocha finally addresses allegations levelled against him by Portable. Photo credit: @charles_okocha/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, the ace movie star has come out to debunk the allegations. Charles shared how Portable begged to be his friend.

He also revealed how he invited Portable to Abuja and paid for his lodging at Transcorp Hilton. Charles further shared that he paid Zazu five million naira as compensation for accepting his invitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Charles Okocha threatens to beat up Portable

At some point in the viral video released by Charles Okocha, he got agitated, slamming Portable as an ungrateful person.

Okocha threatened Portable, noting that he would get boys to help him beat up the music star.

Watch the video of Charles Okocha responding to Portable's allegation:

Fans react to Charles Okocha's video

Here are some of the allegations that trailed Charles Okocha's video:

@alhaji_onyinye_etie:

"How zazu go use understand all this America English now?"

@jaytee_yna:

"Portable will need a dictionary to comprehend this Meanwhile, stray bullet just hit young duu."

@pauloo2104:

"Wahala wahala wahala ."

@realprincessadaeze:

"I support Charles on this.. he can never do wrong in my eyes."

@djmekzy:

"Fear Igbo men who speak yoruba, infact RUN O."

@promzychukwu:

"Which one is he looks like a native doctor again."

@obaksolo:

"Who go open Dictionary for Portable like this."

@nenejones_esq:

"Okay, I remember the last video you shot with him where you said he’s your kid bro and he replied “kid bro no go chop?” His wife was filming too and didn’t look too happy. Resolve whatever the issue is and stay away from him. To big for this typa shiit!"

@silvaboymusic:

"Na only Jesus portable never get issue with."

@annklairmakeup:

"How did that werey get into your space??"

Charles Okocha flaunts loads of cash after Portable called him out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to the gram to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially the claim of owing him N20m.

Source: Legit.ng