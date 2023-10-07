Destiny Etiko issued advice to junior colleagues in the movie industry against disrespecting their seniors

The actress, in a short statement, said seniors in the movie industry have played their part to be called A-list actors

Her post, however, stirred reactions from Zubby Michael, who recently made headlines over a fight with 042 Prince on a movie set

Popular actress Destiny Etiko has taken to her social media timeline to issue advice to her junior colleagues in the movie with a warning to her fellow colleagues in the industry.

Destiny, in her message, urged upcoming stars to show due respect to their seniors who have paid their dues to be called A-list stars.

Destiny Etiko issues warning to upcoming actors. Credit:@zubbymichael @042princejay @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress also warned that disrespecting senior colleagues would hinder their upcoming actors' progress in the industry.

She shared a post that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Its takes alot to be an A list superstar RESPECT ÝOUR SENIOR COLLEAGUES Claiming to be what you are not wont take u anywhere A word is enough for the wise

Destiny also wrote in her caption:

"Keep disrespecting and u will never get to their position How u dress your bed So shall u sleep on it."

See her post below:

Zubby Michael reacts to Destiny Etiko's post

Zubby Michael, who recently made headlines over his fight with actor Ogbu Johnson aka 042 Prince, on set agreed with Etiko’s assertions but added a comment that stirred reactions.

He wrote:

“That one don kill em career."

Screenshot of Zubby Michael's post. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Zubby Michael's comment on Destiny Etiko's post about respect

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

obass_g:

"@zubbymichael him kill him career as per say na you get the whole nollywood abi? Abeg rest with your Yeye acting.

tonymick_:

"@zubbymichael Why u go first go slap a grow up ? Retaliation is not a offense, In court na self defense."

_shelleys_kitchen_:

"@zubbymichael @042princejay I dee prince jay back if you slap me i slap you back… ndi 042 no Dee carry last."

Video as Zubby Michael lifts Ebube Obio on a bike

Legit.ng reported that Zubby Michael left many laughing over a clip from his movie role with actress Ebube Obi.

In the short clip, Zubby carried Ebube like a child as he placed her on a motorcycle.

A fan who found it funny said:

"Lol.see as u jack her like 10 years old pikin. E no good o."

Source: Legit.ng