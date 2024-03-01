Hours after videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard Kelvin Power losing to Portable during a boxing match went viral, he reacts

Kelvin Power stirred reactions on social media with a post he shared on his page looking very sober, and it got netizens talking

The security personality captioned the video with a remix of his boss' song TweTwe, noting that he miscalculated, which is why he lost

Popular Nigerian security personnel and Kizz Daniel's bodyguard, Atobiloye Kelvin, also known as Kelvin Power, finally breaks his silence as he reacts to his recent fight with Portable.

Clips of Kelvin Power getting in a tangle with Street-pop sensation Portable recently went viral.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin Power stirs emotions online as he reacts to his recent boxing match with Portable. Photo credit: @officialkelvinpower/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The clip stirred the attention of many online as Portable was seen to have knocked Kelvin Power down during their boxing match.

The loss stirred many reactions on social media, with some people alleging that the fight was fixed.

Kelvin Power gives reason why he lost

In response to the allegations Kelvin Power shared a post on his page of himself sitting and looking sober.

The post was captioned with a remix of Kizz Daniel's song TweTwe with the lyrics "I go miscalculate" embolden and put on repeat.

See Kelvin Power's post below:

Reactions trail Kelvin Power's post

See how netizens reacted to Kelvin Power's post after his loss to Portable:

@sculptoraustino:

"My grandfather beat me when I told that I was playing with my friend and my friend threw my back on the ground, he said I should go back and throw his own back too on the ground to retrieve my pride … Baba you sold your pride because of money, what a shame."

@dr_madu001:

"How much did you collect from portable that make you fall like mango tree."

@iclass_photography:

"As I see this picture I just burst to laugh."

@saint___lucas:

"Portable leftover."

@kamera_bs:

"How much did Portable pay u for that."

@stsoloverses:

"Did you go to the hospital?"

@official_cyllabus:

"@officialkelvinpower bros I like that film oooo I don tell portable to wake up from dream say na welcome party."

